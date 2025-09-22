  1. Politics
Iranian, Austrian FMs hold talks in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New York on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York early on Monday to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During the visit, he will participate in sessions, present Iran’s views, and hold meetings with international counterparts and the media.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York.

Iran's talks with three European countries, Germany, France and the UK, will be held in New York at the level of foreign ministers, with the participation of EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas. 

