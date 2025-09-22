Iranian, Austrian FMs hold talks in New York

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York early on Monday to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During the visit, he will participate in sessions, present Iran’s views, and hold meetings with international counterparts and the media.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York.

Iran's talks with three European countries, Germany, France and the UK, will be held in New York at the level of foreign ministers, with the participation of EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

