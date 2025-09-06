Baku-Tehran flights to resume Saturday

After several years of suspension, and under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Airlines has conducted its first direct flight on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route. These flights will initially operate twice a week, Alizadeh wrote on his X account.

Azerbaijan Airlines had previously stated that regular flights between Baku and Tehran would recommence on September 1, 2025.

The flights on the Baku-Tehran route and vice versa will operate four times a week – on Saturdays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the statement reads.

As part of expanding its network, the airline will also launch direct flights on the new Baku-Tabriz route starting on September 3, 2025, it added.

Flights on the Baku-Tabriz route and vice versa will be available twice a week, on Sundays and Wednesdays, it noted.

Tickets for all routes can be purchased via the airline’s official website, mobile application, ticket offices, and authorized representatives.

MNA/IRN