  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 3, 2025, 11:43 AM

Helicopter crash in Izmir, Turkey kills pilot

Helicopter crash in Izmir, Turkey kills pilot

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – A training helicopter crashed into a cornfield in Kirbaş neighborhood, Torbali district of İzmir, killing the pilot on board, authorities reported.

The aircraft belonged to the Turkish Aeronautical Association, and the deceased pilot has been identified as Berfu Hatipoglu.

According to officials, the plane took off from Selcuk Efes Airport for a training flight with a student pilot. For reasons not yet determined, it went down in the Torbali district, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency responders, including fire and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene immediately. They confirmed that the pilot did not survive the crash.

The aircraft involved was a Cessna-172 training plane owned by the Turkish Aeronautical Association.

MNA

News ID 236070
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News