Helicopter crash in Izmir, Turkey kills pilot

The aircraft belonged to the Turkish Aeronautical Association, and the deceased pilot has been identified as Berfu Hatipoglu.

According to officials, the plane took off from Selcuk Efes Airport for a training flight with a student pilot. For reasons not yet determined, it went down in the Torbali district, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency responders, including fire and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene immediately. They confirmed that the pilot did not survive the crash.

The aircraft involved was a Cessna-172 training plane owned by the Turkish Aeronautical Association.

