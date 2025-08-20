Iran, Egypt FMs call for immediate end to genocide in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the region in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

The two top diplomats expressed their deep concern about the continuation of the genocide in Gaza, strongly condemning the illegal and criminal plan of the Zionist regime to militarily occupy Gaza City and forcibly displace its residents. They also stressed the need for an immediate halt to the genocide and the immediate flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister presented a report on the latest status of the efforts of his country and Qatar to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Araghchi, for his part, referred to the emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to review developments in Palestine and Gaza, which will be held in Jeddah next week at the official request of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some other members of the organization, and considered the meeting an opportunity to coordinate positions and take practical measures to help the oppressed people of Palestine and confront the Zionist regime's war-mongering policies, especially the dangerous plan called Greater Israel to occupy Islamic-Arab lands.

MNA/6566630