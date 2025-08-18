Mexicans Rally against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

On Sunday, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners condemning the Zionist regime’s crimes. They chanted slogans against the deliberate starvation of Palestinian children, highlighting the worsening humanitarian disaster under the Israeli blockade.

Speakers at the rally described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, stressing that civilians, particularly women and children, are being subjected to daily massacres. Protesters demanded immediate international intervention to stop Israel’s bloodshed and called for unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Participants also urged global sanctions on Israeli officials and pressed for severing Mexico’s ties with the Tel Aviv regime. They demanded that Israeli leaders be prosecuted internationally for crimes committed in Gaza and across the region.

The protest in Mexico was part of a growing global movement in solidarity with Palestine, amplifying calls for justice and an end to Israeli atrocities.

Meanwhile, Palestinian and international organizations reiterated that the Israeli regime is deliberately starving Gaza’s population. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said humanitarian facilities have been turned into “killing fields.”

The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed that the regime continues to block food supplies, enforcing a “systematic policy of engineered starvation” against 2.4 million people, including 1.2 million children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a full-scale war on Gaza, killing nearly 61,827 Palestinians and injuring more than 155,000, the majority women and children.

The International Criminal Court last year issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide trial at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on Gaza.

MNA/