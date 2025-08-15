Iran, Turkey diplomats discuss Gaza, bilateral ties

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met on Thursday in Ankara with Nuh Yilmaz, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations, regional issues, and the Islamic world, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation between Iran and Turkey.

They also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continuation of Israeli aggression, emphasizing the urgent need to support the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, and to strengthen international efforts to stop the attacks and lift the blockade.

Khatibzadeh thanked the Turkish government and people for condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran.

Yilmaz expressed Ankara’s interest in deepening ties with Tehran and readiness to expand cooperation in various fields, including support for the Palestinian people.

