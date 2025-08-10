Thousands Protest in Israel over Gaza occupation

On Thursday, Netanyahu announced that Israel intended to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip in order to create a security perimeter and subsequently transfer it to the control of a new "civilian government."

He added that at the same time, Israel did not plan to maintain long-term control over the strip.

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Israel's plan to expand the military operation in Palestinian territory would have negative consequences for the entire region and worsen the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and cities across Israel on Saturday night to call for a hostage deal and a ceasefire before Israel begins its planned mission to take over Gaza. Families of the hostages have called for a general strike against the plan, which they warn will mean a death sentence for their loved ones, the newspaper said.

As the newspaper notes, these are the largest protests in Israel in recent months. According to its data, at least 10,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv. The protests are taking place in dozens of cities across the country, the publication concluded.

