Jul 24, 2025, 3:40 PM

Cyprus wildfire claims two lives amid extreme heatwave

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Two people have died in a wildfire outside Cyprus’s second city of Limassol, fanned by strong winds and temperatures forecast to reach 44°C, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Police reported finding two charred bodies in a burnt-out car believed to have been trapped in the blaze, which erupted on Wednesday afternoon, AFP reported.

Health officials confirmed two individuals were hospitalized with severe burns, while 16 others received treatment for minor injuries.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis stated the fire, originating in the village of Malia, had scorched 100 square kilometers.

“There are no active fronts, but intense flare-ups persist,” he said.

Authorities issued an extreme heat alert as temperatures soared, with over 250 firefighters and 75 vehicles deployed to contain the flames.

MNA/

News ID 234672

