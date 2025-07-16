  1. Politics
Netanyahu's trial halted due to security issue

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Netanyahu’s testimony in his criminal trial in the Tel Aviv District Court is halted briefly after he is handed a note from a Military Secretary.

“I have to see him immediately, he doesn’t usually come here,” Netanyahu tells the judges, who grant him permission to leave the courtroom to speak with Gofman, Zionist regime's Times of Israel reported.

Following an approximately 20-minute break Netanyahu returns to the court.

Prosecutor Yonatan Tadmor is focusing today on the allegations in the indictment that Netanyahu tried to help billionaire Hollywood Arnon Milchan secure a long-term US visa.

Netanyahu and his wife Sarah received hundreds of thousands of shekels in luxury gifts from Milchan, and the indictment alleges that by providing the billionaire with assistance not available to other people the prime minister committed the crime of fraud and breach of trust.

