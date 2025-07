Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan semi-autonomous region were attacked for a third day on Wednesday as bomb-laden drones targeted DNO-operated (DNO.OL), opens new tab fields in the Zakho border area, Reuters reported.

The attack did not result in any casualties but caused material damages, the source said.

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO operates the Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields in the Zakho area that borders Turkey.

RHM/