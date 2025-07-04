Russia says it will continue assisting Afghanistan

"We will continue to provide assistance to Kabul in strengthening regional security and combating terrorist and drug crime threats. Deepening ties in education, sports, culture, and the humanitarian sector is valuable for fostering the friendship between our peoples," the statement read.

In addition to that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has accepted copies of the protocol from the newly appointed Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the formal recognition of the Afghan authorities would give an impetus to the productive cooperation between the two states in various fields.

"We can see significant prospects for trade and economic cooperation, particularly in energy, transportation, agriculture, and infrastructure," the ministry said.

In April, Russia's Supreme Court suspended the ban on the Taliban movement, removing its listing as a terrorist group. Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to upgrade Afghanistan's diplomatic mission in Moscow to the level of an embassy. The Supreme Court's decision came into force on May 20, according to the unified register of organizations recognized as terrorist maintained by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik that the decision to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement had removed obstacles to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, including in countering the terrorist threat.

