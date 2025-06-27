  1. Politics
“Husseini Infants Gatherings” underway in Iran, world

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – More than 9,000 mosques, holy sites and religious centers across Iran as well as cities in 45 other countries host the “Husseini Infants Gatherings” on Friday.

The congregations of mothers and their babies are held by the Al-Asghar (PBUH) World Assembly on the first Friday of Muharram every year to remember the 6-month-old infant son of Imam Hussein (PBUH), Hazrat Ali Asghar (PBUH), who was mercilessly killed on the day of Ashura in the battle of Karbala in the year 680 AD.

In the ceremonies, mothers dress their babies in special green and white clothes, which are said to resemble the clothing of Hazrat Ali Asghar.

Babies also wear a headband with the name of Ali Asghar written on it.

According to Moslem Bahraminejad, an official with the assembly, this year’s processions are focusing on the pivotal role of mothers and the remembrance of infant martyrs in Iran and the Gaza Strip.

He said each of the Husseini Infants gatherings is, in fact, a bastion of the narrative front.

“We must convey the message of Ashura to generations and nations by utilizing creativity, coherence, and effective storytelling.”

He added that in the gatherings, mothers vow to support their infant children in the Mahdavi uprising, an act that stems from the Ashura belief and the expectation of the reappearance of the Savior.

