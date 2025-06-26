No depleted uranium detected in Iran after aggression: report

Following initial speculation about the possibility of using munitions containing depleted uranium in recent attacks on specific centers in Iran, informed sources said that investigations conducted so far have not found any traces of materials containing depleted uranium in the ammunition used by the Zionist regime.

An informed source had told the Tehran-based Fars News Agency that there was a possibility that the Israeli regime in some recent attacks on critical centers in Iran may have used ammunition containing depleted uranium.

According to the source, initial tests had conducted at the targeted sites confirmed the detection of traces of depleted uranium. The sources said that research is continuing and the final results will show the reality.

Depleted uranium (DU) is a dense, heavy metal that is a byproduct of uranium enrichment, used to produce nuclear fuel and weapons. It is less radioactive than natural uranium but still presents both chemical and radiological health hazards. Due to its high density, DU is used in armor-piercing ammunition.

International organizations have repeatedly warned against the use of this type of ammunition and emphasized the ban on uranium weapons.

Military experts are analyzing the weapons used by the Zionist regime, according to the Fars report and final results will be publicized.

