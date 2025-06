Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's open attacks against Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and denounces the blatant Israeli aggression against the brotherly and Muslim country, Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime’s aggression is a clear violation of international laws and norms.

He added, " Saudi Arabia wants an immediate halt to military operations and to avoid escalating tensions."

