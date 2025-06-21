Leader’s advisor Ali Shamkhani issues message

In a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Friday, published by Nour News, Shamkhani declared that the “dawn of victory” was near.

“The dawn of victory is near. The name of Iran will shine brightly in the annals of history as it always has, and the smiles of the martyrs will reflect our future,” reads the message, Press TV reported.

Shamkhani, the former top security official of the Islamic Republic, was severely injured in an Israeli terrorist aggression against Iran on June 13.

He was immediately transferred to a hospital, where he received medical treatment round the clock to help him recuperate from life-threatening injuries.

Earlier, there had been speculation that Shamkhani succumbed to his injuries.

Many senior military commanders, including chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and others were martyred in the unprovoked and deadly aggression.

Only hours later on June 13, Iran carried out its retaliatory operation True Promise III, targeting critical Israeli military and intelligence facilities in the occupied territories.

