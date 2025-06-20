Israel made serious miscalculation by attacking Iran

Mohsen Rezaei, a former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) and now a member of the Expediency Council, said in a televised interview on Thursday that the Israeli regime had assumed that by eliminating a number of top Iranian military commanders, it would cripple military decision-making in Iran.

“But that did not come to pass; and under the command of the Leader, all activities proceeded with strength,” Rezaei said.

“The Israelis thought that they had targeted [and knocked out Iranian allies in] Lebanon and Syria and that they somehow had aerial superiority. They had confidence in their cyber capabilities and in their infiltration of Iran. They thought that by martyring [Ismail] Haniyeh and Iran’s nuclear scientists, they were going to have an easy job ahead. The regime also had full confidence in its defense systems, such as ‘Iron Dome,’ which you saw what Iran’s military might brought upon it,” he said.

In the punitive strikes that Iran began on Israel, victories were achieved, the biggest of which was that Iran became the first country to successfully foil Israeli calculations and prevent the Tel Aviv regime from reaching its objectives, he said. “No government had pulled that off to this day. Israel’s calculations turned out to be right with countries including Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and any country that it attacked — not with Iran, though.”

He said Israeli leaders have asked U.S. President Donald Trump to either go to their aid or somehow have a ceasefire announced. “They are entangled in a crisis. We have the upper hand,” he said, adding, however, that the punishment of Israel was yet to be carried out fully.

Rezaei said later strikes must be strong enough to provide deterrence and ensure Iran’s future safety.

MNA/IRN85867281