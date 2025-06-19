Hezbollah to stand by Iran in confronting Israeli-US attacks

Sheikh Naim Qasem said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a prominent symbol of support for the oppressed, resistance, and the liberation of Palestine and Quds. As a moral, faith-based, and independent experiment, Iran has always stood up to all kinds of aggression and sanctions."

He also said: "Global arrogance, especially America, cannot tolerate this humane and resilient model. Iran, relying on its capabilities and the wise leadership of Imam Khamenei, has been able to withstand the pressures and continue to support the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region."

Hezbollah Secretary General asseted, "The main reason for Israel and the U.S. attacks on Iran is its peaceful nuclear program, which is Iran's legitimate right, according to international law and International Atomic Energy Agency, and poses no threat to others."

He pointed out, "The threat of America and Israel against Iran and its religious leadership is a threat to all the people of the region and freedom-loving people of the world. Iran has the right to defend itself, and the countries of the region must stand by Iran."

Sheikh Naim Qasem said, "Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance will never stand on the other side in the face of these threats. We will stand with Iran and its leadership and support its legitimate rights."

He concluded, "America and Israel will never be able to defeat Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, because these people are resilient and strong."

MNA