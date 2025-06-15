Iran’s Right to Self-defence 

On the early hours of 13 June 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked act of aggression on Iran and its people. The beleaguered Zionist regime of Benjamin Netanyahu (Mileikowsky from Poland), whose government faces severe political pressure, and he faces jail time in an Israeli prison for abuses of power in office, believes his political survival and personal freedom rests on the need for continual war. Netanyahu attempted to use a revised version of the fake and manufactured case for the illegal United States attack and war on Iraq from 2003. The timeline for these alleged weapons, for which there is a fatwa issued that forbids such, varied from days to months to years. Warhead ‘counts’ varied from the nine mentioned by Netanyahu to 15. Lies and fabrications do not actually justify a pre-emptive strike on Iran, just as they did not justify and legitimise the illegal and immoral US aggression against Iraq over two decades earlier, but this is very much an observable pattern.

Despite the attempt to justify and legitimise this ‘pre-emptive’ military attack by Israel that is rooted in the Just War concept and likely supported by the US despite the current denials, it does not make it legal or moral. It is a case the cynical politics of desperation being played out by Israel and the US. Article 51 of the United Nations Charter is very clear on the matter of self-defence. “Article 51 of the UN Charter affirms the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations.” This is an inherent legal right and duty to self-defence from acts of aggression by other powers. It is also a moral duty of Iran to protect its people from this aggression. No amount of lying and deception changes this basic mater of fact enshrined in international law.

There will be costs to not vigorously acting in self-defence as well. Israel and especially Netanyahu and his Zionist regime would take this as a sign of weakness and capitulation. A situation that would only encourage further and more intensive military attacks against Iran and its people. This was amply demonstrated in Syria, when the Western-supported Al Qaeda regime refused to defend against the Zionist incursion on Syrian territory, it led to further territory being occupied. Therefore, no resistance is not a viableoption, but rather leads down the path of oblivion.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s brazen threats and coercion on his Truth Social account against Iran, which demonstrates not only a complete lack of diplomacy, but absence of any trustworthiness, it also implies complicity from the US regime and an attempt to use military coercion to force a “deal” that is against the interests and security of Iran and the Iranian people. There is much to fight for, which is backed by international law, moral and ethical duty, and in the name of dignity as well as the more worldly concerns of realism in terms of national interests and the security of the Iranian state and its people.

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and itwill only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All! [1]

1https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114675456780398208

MNA/