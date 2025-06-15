  1. Politics
Iran to continue attacks on Israel on more devastating scale

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – A high-ranking Iranian military officals made clear that Iran would continue attacks on Israel on much more crushing scale until Israel repents.

Major General Ali Shadmani, Commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam Al-Anbiya (PBUH) made the remarks on Sunday morning, a day after the Iranian armed forces launched a devastating retaliatory attack on Israel. 

In the continuation of the proud operations of the powerful and prepared armed forces of Islamic Iran, this series of operations will continue on a much broader and more devastating scale than before until the criminal and aggressor Zionist enemy completely repents, Shadmani said. 

