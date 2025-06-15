Iran to continue attacks on Israel on more devastating scale

Major General Ali Shadmani, Commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam Al-Anbiya (PBUH) made the remarks on Sunday morning, a day after the Iranian armed forces launched a devastating retaliatory attack on Israel.

In the continuation of the proud operations of the powerful and prepared armed forces of Islamic Iran, this series of operations will continue on a much broader and more devastating scale than before until the criminal and aggressor Zionist enemy completely repents, Shadmani said.

MP/