ICE protests spread from Los Angeles to New York

Protesters took over the streets facing federal courthouse to demand ICE stop its campaign against immigrants and workers in New York, Press TV reported.

Protesters and speakers called out the Trump administration for enforcing fascist policies against the people as they held signs acknowledging that America is made of immigrants.

One banner illustrated the common struggle of the Palestinians and the Native Americans under the imperialist regimes of the US and its allies.

The deployment of US Marines and the National Guard in Los Angeles has angered protesters in New York who have now launched their own series of protests against ICE.

New Yorkers today are taking a stand in solidarity with the Los Angeles protesters and immigrants in a situation which could snowball into a nationwide series of anti-Trump demonstrations.

Protests across the nation have taken place in many states such as California, Texas and Colorado.

The speakers in New York highlighted the people's unity against the capitalist and racist agenda separating families and children.

US forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in Los Angeles, the report added.

MNA