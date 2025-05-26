  1. Politics
Attempted attack reported on US embassy in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – A dual United States and German citizen has been arrested on charges that he travelled to occupied Palestine and attempted to firebomb the branch office of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, federal prosecutors in New York have said.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli officials deported Joseph Neumeyer to New York on Saturday and he had an initial court appearance before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday. His criminal complaint was unsealed on Sunday.

Prosecutors say Neumeyer walked up to the embassy building on May 19 with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails, but got into a confrontation with a guard and eventually ran away, dropping his backpack as the guard tried to detain him.

Law enforcement then tracked Neumeyer down to a hotel a few blocks away from the embassy and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

