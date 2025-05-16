Russia says satisfied with talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Umerov emphasized that this agreement was the key outcome of the meeting, mentioning that the date for the exchange has been set but cannot be disclosed at this stage, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The meeting has concluded. We discussed a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Currently, we have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. These are the results of our meeting," he stated.

Umerov further noted that the Ukrainian delegation received instructions from the president to concentrate on achieving a ceasefire and facilitating the prisoner exchange.

The two sides held the first peace talks in three years in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

Reuters reported that the Russian delegation after the talks in Turkey was satisfied with the Ukrainian side.

Russia said on Friday that the first direct talks with Ukraine in more than three years had yielded a deal to swap 1,000 prisoners of war each soon and to resume talks after each side had set out its vision for a future ceasefire, Reuters reported.

In a short statement shown live on Russian state TV after the negotiations in Istanbul had wrapped up, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation, said that Moscow was satisfied with progress made and was ready to keep talking to Kyiv.

