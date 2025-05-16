Pres. stresses implementation of projects on Kermanshah visit

In a televised interview following his first visit to Kermanshah Province since taking office in late July, President Pezeshkian announced that during this two-day trip, his administration allocated a specific budget for the province, with designated officials responsible for executing these plans, President.ir reported.

He emphasized that necessary funding and authority have been allocated to the relevant officials. Every decision announced during this trip comes with an enforcement guarantee, and the responsible parties have been clearly identified; there are no excuses left for non-compliance, he stated.

The president also mentioned that bank loans have been earmarked to support the development of private sector factories in Kermanshah Province. He noted that once investments reach the implementation stage, a significant transformation in the province’s economy is expected.

Pezeshkian called for comprehensive livelihood planning in border areas, stressing the need for specific actions in housing, education, and healthcare for border residents. He also highlighted plans to organize the legal status of over 62,000 individuals involved in border courier activities, which could improve livelihoods of the people.

Despite the challenges posed by limited administrative funding, he expressed confidence that support from benefactors and public participation could complete the construction and renovation of schools within one to two years.

The president further remarked that the Iranian people elected officials to address their problems, urging all executive bodies to reassess their processes and prioritize public satisfaction. He emphasized that no employee or manager has the right to dismiss a dissatisfied client seeking administrative services.

President Pezeshkian concluded by stating that the National Consensus Administration requires the active participation of the people to tackle the country's challenges, underscoring the need for trust in the populace to pave the way for overcoming economic difficulties, unemployment, and inflation.

