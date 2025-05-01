Iran says Oman proposed postponing nuclear talks with US

Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Thursday that the fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks, which were scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday May 3, was postponed at the suggestion of the Omani foreign minister.

Baghaei added that a new date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Laurence Norman, who follows the talks closely wrote in a post on X that "I am told that the #Irantalks next round have been moved to May 7."

Norman further posted to say that "This is a possible/likely. Americans apparently wanted more time."

Earlier today, the Omani foreign minister Badr Albusaidi who mediated the previous rounds of the talks also confirmed the Axios report that the talks had been postponed, saying in a post on his X account that "For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed."

Earlier than that, Axios correspondent, Barak Ravid, had claimed Iran-US indirect talks scheduled for Saturday as well as Iran's Friday meeting with the E3 would be postponed to next week.

