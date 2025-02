Tonight at 9:00 Tehran local time, the sounds of Allahu Akbar resonated throughout Iran on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution led by the late Imam Khomeini on February 11, 1979.

Various celebrations are held in Iran each year to mark the ten-day dawn (Fajr) between Imam Khomeini's return to Iran on February 1 and victory of the revolution 11 February.

MNA