Iraq's Al Shorta file complaint against Esteghlal to FIFA

Iraqi football team Al-Shorta filed a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) against Esteghlal of Iran after they drew 1-1 in a Monday match.

The complaint is about the presence of Armin Sohrabian in Esteghlal’s squad in last night’s AFC Champions League Elite match. Al-Shorta claims that Sohrabian has played for three different teams this season and that his presence in Esteghlal’s squad is against FIFA rules. According to international rules, a player can sign with three clubs during a season but only play for two.

The case is set to be reviewed by the AFC and the results will be announced.

MNA/ISN1403111611941