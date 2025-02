Mazzarri, previously linked with Esteghlal's arch-rival Persepolis, managed Napoli in the 2023-2024 season but did not achieve significant success.

The 62-year-old coach has an extensive resume, having led teams like Inter Milan, Torino, Sampdoria, Watford, Cagliari, Livorno, and several others.

Esteghlal parted ways with their former coach, South African Pitso Mosimane, last week. Currently, the team is under the interim management of Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh.

MP/TSN