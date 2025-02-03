Japan allocates financial aid for Iran grassroot projects

The signing ceremony of Japan's financial aid was held on Monday morning at the venue of Japan's Embassy in Tehran.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada, Head of the Persian Gulf Hospital of Qeshm Mohsen Mirzaee, Chancellor of Bushehr University of Medical Sciences Hassan Malekizadeh, General Director of Zeinab Kobra Charity Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Nanaa Community Support for Disabled of Alborz province Reza Pashaee.

The first project was signed by Mr. Tsukada and the Head of the Persian Gulf Hospital of Qeshm Mohsen Mirzaee.

The budget size of the fund is 76,716 euros and it is aimed at providing endoscopy equipment for the people of Qeshm Island in Hormozgan province.

More than 1,500 people would be able to use endoscopy services when the equipment is provided.

The second project was aimed at providing mammography equipment for indigent women in Bushehr province of Iran.

The budget size of the fund is 147,000 euros and it was granted to the Bushehr University of Medical Sciences.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Japanese envoy underlined that Bushehr could be considered the starting point of historical relations between Iran and Japan.

At least 9,000 women in the southern province could use mammography services annually since the equipment is provided.

The third project was dedicated to the provision of vocational training equipment for vulnerable women in Tehran province.

The budget size of the fund is 74,379 euros and its documents were signed between the envoy of Japan and the Zeinab Kobra Charity Foundation.

The project will allow 260 women to use these services annually.

The fourth and last project was inked by Mr. Tsukada and the Chairman of the Board of Nanaa Community Support for the Disabled of Alborz province.

It was dedicated to the provision of physiotherapy rehabilitation equipment for the physically-challenged people in Iran's Alborz province.

The budget size of the project is 60,986 euros and it helps at least 4,500 physically-challenged people to gain access to these services.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan