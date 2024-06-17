Rafah ambush proved weakening Hamas just Israel’s illusion

Sami Abu Zuhri, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on Sunday that a day after Hamas fighters killed eight Israeli soldiers after firing rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) at their military vehicles in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, and then ambushing a support force deployed to the scene.

The operation “is a strong message to Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, that the weakening of the resistance is just an illusion,” he told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

The attack marked one of the deadliest days for the Israeli military in the besieged Gaza, where it is waging a genocidal war against Palestinians.

Netanyahu expressed his “deep mourning” for the incident, but insisted that “despite the heavy and staggering cost, we must stick to the goals of the war.”

The Hamas official said that Netanyahu has failed to eliminate the resistance in Gaza and that he will face defeats in all his efforts to do so.

“The resistance continues to defend the right of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in the face of the genocide that Netanyahu insists on,” he added.

The facts on the ground demonstrate that the Palestinians in Gaza can remain resilient, Abu Zuhri emphasized.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7 after Hamas carried out a surprise operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, more than eight months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives held in Gaza despite killing at least 37,337 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 85,299 others.

SD/PressTV