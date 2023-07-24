Iran backs territorial integrity of all states in Caucasus

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi received the visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his accompanying delegation for a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

Emphasizing the necessity of resolving regional issues by the countries of the region themselves, Raeisi stated that foreign interference only complicates the issues.

"Supporting the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iran hopes that these talks will create and strengthen peace, security and tranquility in the region as much as possible," he added.

Stressing that Iran does not accept any geopolitical changes to and shifting the borders of the countries Caucasus region, the president added that Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries of the Caucusus region.

The Iranian president highlighted the importance of improving the level of relations between the two countries as much as possible, adding that Iran does not see any obstacle to the development of relations with Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan, for his part, appreciated Iran's positions regarding the developments in the Caucasus region,

"Armenia will never become a platform for anti-Iranian actions and always emphasizes the expansion of regional security and peace," he said.

The Armenian minister considered relations with Iran to be very important for his country and emphasized increasing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

