RSF claim their forces shot down a MiG fighter jet in Sudan

“The rapid support forces managed to shoot down a MiG aircraft belonging to the coup forces and the extremist remnants of the defunct regime,” reads a Twitter post, in which the RSF paramilitary militias say they are committed to repelling the offensive actions of the troops, Agenzia Nova news website reported, citing an RSF post on Twitter.

There have been several ceasefires announced between the warring sides in Sudan over the past two weeks, but each time both sides accused the other side of violating the truce.

Heavy fighting is reported to have continued on Tuesday despite yesterday's announced 72-hour truce.

Thousands are fleeing to neighboring countries amid the crisis. Different countries are evacuating their nationals from Khartoum, the capital, and other cities.

