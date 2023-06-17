  1. Video
Jun 17, 2023, 10:00 AM

In new gaffe;

VIDEO: Biden ends speech with 'God save the Queen'

VIDEO: Biden ends speech with 'God save the Queen'

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – In the latest gaffe on Friday, Joe Biden unexpectedly ended a speech on gun control by saying, “God save the Queen, man” — after warning his audience they could be liable for the actions of people who steal their cars.

Download 671 KB

The 80-year-old president’s signoff confounded listeners, including journalists in the room at the University of Hartford’s campus in Connecticut.

Later Friday, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters that Biden “was commenting to someone in the crowd,” without further clarification.

“God Save the Queen” was the name of the British national anthem under Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a customary nationalistic statement during her 70-year reign. She died in September and was succeeded by her son, Charles III, reverting the anthem and royalist motto to “God Save the King.”

News Code 202064

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed