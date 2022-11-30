US approves $1bn sales of counter-drone sysstem to Qatar

“The proposed sale will improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft Systems,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

“The total estimated program cost is $1 billion. This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country,” it added, the Defense Post reported.

The State Department approved the possible sale, and the DSCA on Tuesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

MA/PR