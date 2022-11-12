  1. Economy
Nov 12, 2022, 10:00 AM

Iran's trade with neighbors crosses $29 bn in 7 months

Iran's trade with neighbors crosses $29 bn in 7 months

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's trade with neighbors crossed $29 billion during the 7 months.

Iran traded 45.28 million tons of goods worth $29.09 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with its 15 neighboring countries during the current Iranian year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22).

The tonnage of trade saw a 25.75% year-on-year decline, but its value experienced a 2.72% rise, Financial Tribune reported.

The UAE was the main trade partner of Iran during the period with 13.23 million tons worth $12.91 billion. It was followed by Turkey with 6.35 million tons worth $6.29 billion and Iraq with 11.62 million tons worth $4.14 billion.

Exports reached 33.28 million tons worth $14.24 billion during the period to mark a decline of 32.02% and 3.59% in tonnage and value respectively. 

ZZ/

News Code 193531

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News