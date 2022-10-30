70 people killed, injured in bridge collapse in Gujarat Morbi

As per initial reports, the cable bridge was restarted five days ago after renovation.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that over 70 people have been rescued and taken to hospital. He also informed that most of the people who are rescued are out of danger.

Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja has informed that the death toll in Morbi cable bridge collapse has now reached 60. We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi, India Today reported.

Indian Prime Minister Modi called me to ask about the situation & Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people," Merja, who is present at the incident spot, said while speaking to reporters.

Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.

Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today.

The administration, with the help of locals, is rescuing people who fell in the river after the bridge collapse.

