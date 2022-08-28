Iran expresses concern over recent clashes in Libya

The senior Iranian diplomat also emphasized the need to immediately stop the conflicts and resolve the differences between the conflicting parties through dialogue and based on maintaining the interests and security of the Libyan people.

Calling on all parties involved to prevent the escalation of tension, Kan'ani cited that Iran urges them to prioritize the interests of the Libyan people.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the process of political dialogue and peaceful solutions that preserve the national unity, stability, and territorial integrity of Libya and provide the rightful demands of the people of this country for the development and prosperity of Libya," he stressed.

Clashes between militias backed by Libya’s rival governments have killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens more, according to the country’s health ministry.

