Serbia's President Vucic declares landslide victory

"According to our information, I received 59.8% to 60.1% of the vote," he said at a press conference held at the office of the Serbian Progressive Party. "I managed to do what no one in Serbian has ever been able to achieve. I am the only one to win the election in the first round twice," Vucic noted.

Belgrade will continue to pursue European Union membership and will also maintain ties with its friends, he said, according to TASS.

The country of around seven million took to the polls to elect the president and members of the 250-seat parliament and cast votes in several municipal contests.

Surveys ahead of the polls predicted Vucic's centre-right Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would maintain its control over the parliament, while the president would secure a second term.

ZZ/PR