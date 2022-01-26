  1. World
Jan 26, 2022, 1:57 PM

Explosion heard in Iraq's Basra

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Iraq sources reported on Wednesday the sound of an explosion has been heard in the Iraqi city of Basra.

Media sources on Wednesday reported that an explosion was heard in Al-Zubair district in Basra Governorate, Iraq.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Sabereen News also reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the Wadi Zaitun area in Kirkuk.

A security source reported that police officers were injured in an explosion in Kirkuk,

According to the source, an explosive device blew up targeting a vehicle of the Federal police forces in the governorate, injuring four officers in it.

This comes as Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, announced on Sunday that the Resistance groups have started a large-scale operation in areas of Diyala province.

