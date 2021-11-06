At least 84 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Mohamed Lamrane Bah, director of communications for Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), told CNN that several people were also in critical condition following the explosion.

Authorities have transferred injured people to hospitals and collected the bodies, and the rescue effort at the scene has ended, Bah added.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said in a statement on Facebook that she was "saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck."

"The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing," Aki-Sawyerr added.

The blast after the collision with a truck claimed victims among those who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, she added in a posting on Facebook, Daily Sabah reported.

The extent of damage to property was as yet unknown, the mayor said, adding that police and her deputy were at the scene to assist disaster management officials.

"It is a terrible, terrible accident," Brima Bureh Sesay, the chief of the National Disaster Management Agency, told a magazine.

ZZ/PR