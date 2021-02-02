VIDEO: Intl. space station battery upgrade completed

Today's spacewalk, which began at 7:56 a.m. EST (1256 GMT), was the 234th spacewalk, or extravehicular activity (EVA), in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades, according to NASA. The 233rd spacewalk took place just a few days prior, on Jan. 27.
TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – NASA astronauts completed the second in a pair of spacewalks on Tuesday, installing a European science platform and finishing up a long series of battery replacements outside the International Space Station.
