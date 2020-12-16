More than 90% of websites are not standard: DotNek™ CEO

Khazeni, Co-Founder and CEO of DotNek™ international software company mentioned that there are currently about 350 web-standard principles, as well as optimization rules for websites which many of them in the world do not have. These principles are actually different from the SEO rules and tips for a site in general. But there are some commonalities in between.

There is also a big problem with websites loading speed. Our statistics show the website’s average speed on that 90% of websites is 14.3 seconds. It means they really need to be optimized.

These web-standards rules can also include compliance with principles related to the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium), design quality standards, Unicode standards, as well as markup definitions on sites and many more.

Khazeni believes that standardizing a website as well as paying attention to its loading speed is more important than its optimization for search engines such as Google.

At the same time, paying attention to this important issue has a significant impact on the site's ranking in search results and increasing the traffic of a site that many companies and site owners are unaware of.

He added, “with the proficiency of our experts, we are providing many services in the field of improving and optimizing software quality standards and web-standards to European companies, and always after these reforms, we see a huge impact on their sales and customers.”

DotNek™, that headquartered in Europe, specializes in smart software programming, bot development, mobile app development, multilingual custom web development and search engine optimization services.

One of the advantages of this company is the presence of translators along with programmers. That is why they can design and manage multi-lingual software projects and websites easier. The company is mostly active with business customers in Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, and Slovakia.

