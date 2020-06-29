Iran, Croatia review bilateral ties, latest development on JCPAO

During the meeting , the two sides discussed the most important issues related to bilateral relations between Iran and Croatia in political, economic and cultural fields.

Developments related to the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the crisis caused by the coronavirus and the need for global integration and the transfer of experience of countries to deal with it, strengthening multilateralism, regional and international cooperation, and JCPOA were among the topic of discussed in their meeting.

Referring to the cultural commonalities between the two nations, the good political relations and the numerous and varied agreements, they emphasized on the need to develop cooperation through the use of many opportunities and capacities.

