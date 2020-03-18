VIDEO: Paris almost deserted amid COVID-19 lockdown

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new emergency measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus during a televised address. Macron banned all public gatherings and social contact, placing the whole country on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days.
TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The footage published by the AFP shows the almost deserted street of rue de Rivoli in Paris, a famous shopping street near the Louvre museum, on Wednesday.
