VIDEO: Bus fire claims 20 lives in Peru

Eyewitnesses said the horror blaze started in the motor at the back of the double-decker bus and quickly spread to the interior as passengers struggled to escape. Most of the victims were found on the top floor, where passengers were transporting fuel that fed the horror blaze, officials said.
TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – According to reports, at least 20 people were killed and about a dozen injured in a bus fire at a Peruvian transport terminal, in Lima, on Sunday night.
