TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The death toll from a fire in an apartment building in downtown Moscow has risen to seven, the Moscow Times reported. The fire, ultimately engulfing more than 1.5 square meters on the fifth and sixth floors, erupted at about 01:40 AM local time and was extinguished some four hours later by firefighters. The apartment building was constructed in 1912 and is an object of cultural heritage.