TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – A bus with 50 passengers has skidded off a highway near the Indian city of Agra, killing at least 29 people, according to police. The crash happened early on Monday near the city of Agra, 336km (208 miles) from the state capital, Lucknow. Reports said that the driver fell asleep and lost control of the double-decker bus before it went off a highway and plunged into a drain below.