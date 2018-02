Suffocating dust storm sweeps over Ahvaz

AHVAZ, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Dust particles in the air over southwestern city of Ahvaz reached 8,300 micrograms per cubic meter on Tuesday, which is 57 times more than the healthy limit (150µg/m³). The sand storms are blamed on desertification of lagoons in Iraq and strong winds from the deserts of Saudi Arabia.