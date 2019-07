TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – During a ceremony, the Yemeni armed forces unveiled its new home-made weapons including Quds-1 winged missile, the high-altitude Sammad-1 (Invincible-1) reconnaissance drone, long-endurance Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) unmanned aerial vehicle as well as Qasef-2k (Striker-2k) combat drone.