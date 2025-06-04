  1. Politics
Jun 4, 2025, 9:14 AM

Live update:

US decline in world affected by Imam Khomeini: Leader

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is delivering speeach at the Commemoration Ceremony of the 36th Anniversary of the Death of Imam Khomeini.

Delivered a speech at the commemoration ceremony of the 36th Anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, "The impact of the Islamic Revolution by Imam Khomeini is visible to people around the world."

"The sharp decline in America's position in the world is affected by his presence, and hatred of Zionists is affected by his revolution," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"Today in the Western world, you see a movement towards aversion to Western values; the Imam created such a revolution," the Leader said.

Referring to hostilities against the Islamic Revolution in recent decades, he said, "In my opinion, the conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution are unprecedented in comparison to revolutions in the world."

Ayatollah Khamenei said "The Islamic Republic has withstood all conspiracies, and hostilities." 

