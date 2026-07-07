Martyred Leader’s funeral, farewell ceremonies in photos

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The report narrates portraits of those present at the funeral and farewell ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei from different generations and social classes, captured in camera

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The report narrates portraits of those present at the funeral and farewell ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei from different generations and social classes, captured in the camera frame.